FRU calls for support for Flying Fijians

Vodafone Flying Fijians rugby supporters in their white T-shirts promote the "Bring the Fight, Wear White" campaign at the Fiji Rugby Union headquarters in Suva yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA "IF the New Zealand All Blacks can have a "black out" and the Australian Wallabies fans "Golds the Crowd" well the Fiji crowd can "white-out" the stadium and "Bring Fight and Wear White".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.