Fraud cases total $4m

Fraud cases total $4m

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

This was revealed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Isikeli Ligairi at the closing of the money laundering investigation training workshop in Suva yesterday. "To date the Fiji police has successfully investigated and prosecuted 21 cases dating back to 2005, involving more than 30 people and close to $4m," he said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,657 • Total comments across all topics: 281,970,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC