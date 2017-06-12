For better, for worse, Burotu ties the knot
Former Fiji 7s Captain Seremaia Burotu recites his wedding vows to his wife-to-be Eleni Tinai during their wedding at the Korovou Village Church in Tavua. Picture: REINAL CHAND "To have and to hold, from this day forward, for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, until death do us part."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC