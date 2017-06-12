Fog finally clears at Auckland Airpor...

Fog finally clears at Auckland Airport after scores of flights delayed or cancelled

19 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The fog set in early on Saturday morning, and by the time it finally lifted about 2pm about 51 domestic flights had been delayed and 64 domestic flights were cancelled. Three international flights from Nadi, Brisbane and Melbourne were diverted to Wellington airport and a Fiji Airways flight to Nadi was delayed.

Chicago, IL

