FNRL, NRL Fiji conduct women's trials
THE Fiji National Rugby League and NRL Fiji have started conducting trials in zones around Viti Levu for selection of potential women's rugby league players. This is part of the FNRL's long-term plan, whereby part of this was to set up a women's zonal rugby league competition in the country.
