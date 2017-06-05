FNRL maps plan to construct playing f...

FNRL maps plan to construct playing field

12 hrs ago

THE Fiji National Rugby League is expected to start construction work to build a playing field and facilities in Narere at the end of this year. Fiji National Rugby League chief executive officer, Timoci Naleba said the investment would open doors for more opportunities in future.

