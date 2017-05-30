Flying Fijians have the fighting spirit: President Konrote
John Stewart and other players of the Flying Fijians rugby team shake hands with the President after presenting their customary i-tatau at the State House in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA Update: 8:54PM MEMBERS of the Flying Fijians team were reminded of their duties as Fiji's Sports ambassadors by President Jioji Konrote earlier today.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
