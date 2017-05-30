Flying Fijians have the fighting spirit: President Konrote

John Stewart and other players of the Flying Fijians rugby team shake hands with the President after presenting their customary i-tatau at the State House in Suva today. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA Update: 8:54PM MEMBERS of the Flying Fijians team were reminded of their duties as Fiji's Sports ambassadors by President Jioji Konrote earlier today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.