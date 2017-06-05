Flying Fijians: A mother's pride

Update: 4:36PM FLYING Fijians debutant Jale Vatubua's mother Maureen was glowing with happiness as she bid farewell to her youngest son as the team departed from the Grand Pacific Hotel today. The 62-year-old from Vanuabalavu in Lau spoke highly of her son's success and wished that her late husband Viliame Dalituicama was alive to see their son play his first test match for Fiji.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.