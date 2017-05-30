Flying Fijian Tawake close to fulfill...

Flying Fijian Tawake close to fulfilling dream

Friday Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 5:47PM FLYING Fijian squad member tight-head prop Kalivati Tawake is on the verge of achieving his childhood dreams if given the nod to play for the Flying Fijians in the upcoming June-July tests. The 28-year-old army officer says it is really a big thing for him personally to be training, running and camping with some of the veteran national players.

Chicago, IL

