Flying Fijian Tawake close to fulfilling dream

Update: 5:47PM FLYING Fijian squad member tight-head prop Kalivati Tawake is on the verge of achieving his childhood dreams if given the nod to play for the Flying Fijians in the upcoming June-July tests. The 28-year-old army officer says it is really a big thing for him personally to be training, running and camping with some of the veteran national players.

