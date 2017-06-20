Fire service on bribery charge
Update: 6:09PM A BUSINESSWOMAN who has been charged by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for allegedly bribing the Ministry of Labour made her first appearance at the Suva Magistrates Court today. Anita Ranjini Mala who is being charged for two counts of bribery appeared before Magistrate Priyantha Liyanage.
