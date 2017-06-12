Fiji's narrow escape

Update: 8:02PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians picks up the pieces and will be looking to work on their mistakes after narrowly escaping a defeat to Italy 22-19 at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay, yesterday. Despite recording the first points with a try to inside centre Eroni Vasiteri and running in two more tries to outside centre Jale Vatubua and winger Vereniki Goneva.

