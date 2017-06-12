Fiji's narrow escape

Fiji's narrow escape

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 8:02PM THE Vodafone Flying Fijians picks up the pieces and will be looking to work on their mistakes after narrowly escaping a defeat to Italy 22-19 at the ANZ Stadium, Laucala Bay, yesterday. Despite recording the first points with a try to inside centre Eroni Vasiteri and running in two more tries to outside centre Jale Vatubua and winger Vereniki Goneva.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,686 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,051

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC