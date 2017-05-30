Fiji's COP 23 leader vows climate fig...

Fiji's COP 23 leader vows climate fight 'far from over'

The head of upcoming UN climate talks vowed Friday that the fight against global warming would continue despite Washington's "unfortunate" decision to abandon the Paris climate deal. The pacific island of Fiji has already felt the impact of climate change through wild storms such as Cyclone Winston, which killed 44 people and wiped out a third of the economy AFP/STEVEN SAPHORE SUVA, Fiji: The head of upcoming UN climate talks vowed Friday that the fight against global warming would continue despite Washington's "unfortunate" decision to abandon the Paris climate deal.

