Fijians want first win

Fiji football coach Christophe Gamel challenges Dave Radrigai during a team training session at the Fiji Football Association grounds in Suva last weeky. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA FIJI wants to win its first match of the 2018 FIFA stage three Oceania qualifiers against New Caledonia in the away match in NoumA©a, New Caledonia today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.