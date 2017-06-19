Fijians urged to save

SSPHL director Professor Manu Munibhargav, middle, with orthopedic surgeon Dr Nilesh Jagtap, left, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, Vijay Kumar Singh, second from right, and cardiac surgeon Dr Chandrashekhar Kulkarni at a function in Su Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said saving for one's health was being practised globally. It has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide treatment that is not available locally.

