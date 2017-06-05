Fijian raises hopes for national budget

RETIRED kindergarten teacher Bima Chandra is hoping that after the national budget announcement, traffic congestion on Fiji's roads would be a thing of the past. Ms Chandra, 60, of Nausori said traffic congestion experienced in the main Suva-Nausori corridor on a daily basis, especially in the peak hours, was frustrating and government should work on addressing the issue.

