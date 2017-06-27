Fijian academic authors 'In Simple Words'
Update: 1:37PM A FIJIAN academic has launched his new book titled 'In Simple Words' - an achievement hailed as the new voices that should continue the debate of issues of concerns. Fiji National University's Prashneel Goundar, a lecturer with the College of Humanities and Education, celebrated his book launch at the university's Lautoka campus in Natabua last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC