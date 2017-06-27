Fijian academic authors 'In Simple Words'

Update: 1:37PM A FIJIAN academic has launched his new book titled 'In Simple Words' - an achievement hailed as the new voices that should continue the debate of issues of concerns. Fiji National University's Prashneel Goundar, a lecturer with the College of Humanities and Education, celebrated his book launch at the university's Lautoka campus in Natabua last week.

