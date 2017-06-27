Fijian academic authors 'In Simple Wo...

Fijian academic authors 'In Simple Words'

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:37PM A FIJIAN academic has launched his new book titled 'In Simple Words' - an achievement hailed as the new voices that should continue the debate of issues of concerns. Fiji National University's Prashneel Goundar, a lecturer with the College of Humanities and Education, celebrated his book launch at the university's Lautoka campus in Natabua last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,667 • Total comments across all topics: 282,100,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC