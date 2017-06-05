Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port M...

Fijian, 26, missing at sea off Port Moresby

THE last time Jagdish Chand spoke to his youngest son was when he was arranging tickets to return to Fiji from Papua New Guinea. Yesterday, Mr Chand was trying to come to terms with the news that his 26-year-old son, Kapil Chand, who was on an official trip to PNG, was missing at sea off Port Moresby.

