Fiji to host 2019 meet
Update: 6:14PM WEIGHTLIFTING Fiji for has secured the rights to host the 2019 IWF Junior World Championships in Suva. The International Weightlifting Federation Executive Board today unanimously decided to award the hosting rights for the 2019 IWF Junior World Championships to Weightlifting Fiji and the city of Suva, FIJI.
