Fiji stun Scotland

Fiji continued with their fine recent form when they claimed a hard-fought 27-22 victory over Scotland in Suva on Saturday. Ben Volavola was his side's hero as he finished with a 17-point haul, thanks to five penalties and a conversion, although Scotland outscored the Pacific islanders by three tries to two.

