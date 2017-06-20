Fiji saves millions in surgeries

Fiji saves millions in surgeries

2 hrs ago

THE Sydney Adventist Hospital is committed to performing cardiac surgeries on patients in Fiji who can not afford such treatment overseas. In the past 25 years, more than 800 patients have had cardiac surgery at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.

