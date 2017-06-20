Fiji saves millions in surgeries
THE Sydney Adventist Hospital is committed to performing cardiac surgeries on patients in Fiji who can not afford such treatment overseas. In the past 25 years, more than 800 patients have had cardiac surgery at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC