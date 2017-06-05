Fiji Red Cross sets priority

Fiji Red Cross sets priority

Fiji Times

President of Fiji Jioji Konrote greets New Zealand Red Cross president Dr Jennifer McMahon during the Fiji Red Cross National Council Meeting yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA THE Fiji Red Cross Society must continue to develop in the area of recovery and national disaster response as the people of Fiji have high expectations of the organisation.

Chicago, IL

