Fiji-Norway universities commit to ocean conservation

USP vice-chancellor Professor Rajesh Chandra and Marine Dean of the University of Bergen Professor Jarl Giske while making the announcement. Picture: SUPPLIED/University of Bergen Update: 6:37PM FIJI'S University of the South Pacific and Norway's University of Bergen will establish a high-profile Joint Chair in Oceans and Climate Change to be hosted at USP's Laucala Campus in Suva.

