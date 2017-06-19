Fiji loses 'philanthropist and champi...

Fiji loses 'philanthropist and champion for social justice'

LAUTOKA has lost one of its most prominent sons and Fiji has lost a philanthropist and champion for social justice with the passing yesterday of Udit Narayan. "Udit was a pillar of strength for the FLP and National Farmers Union in the Western Division," Mr Chaudhry said.

Chicago, IL

