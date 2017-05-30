Fiji Link marks third birthday

3 hrs ago

THE hot Babasiga sun did not deter Fiji Link customers and members of the public as they gathered at Subrail Park yesterday to celebrate Fiji Link's third birthday. Sporting stars Roy Krishna and Jerry Tuwai both led a team made up of players in the Labasa soccer team and the Macuata rugby team for a friendly game of soccer and rugby.

Chicago, IL

