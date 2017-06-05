Fiji, Italy test match tickets on sale

Update: 1:04PM TICKETS for the upcoming June rugby test match between the Vodafone Flying Fijians and the Azzurri Italy are now being sold at the Fiji Sports Council and all the Post Fiji outlets across Fiji. Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O'Connor confirmed this saying this would make tickets accessible to all Fijians.

Chicago, IL

