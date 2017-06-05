Fiji, Italy test match tickets on sale
Update: 1:04PM TICKETS for the upcoming June rugby test match between the Vodafone Flying Fijians and the Azzurri Italy are now being sold at the Fiji Sports Council and all the Post Fiji outlets across Fiji. Fiji Rugby Union chief executive officer John O'Connor confirmed this saying this would make tickets accessible to all Fijians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|skybobbie
|6
|Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07)
|Dec '16
|Richard
|55
|Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10)
|Dec '16
|Lionel Funaki
|94
|Back to Cawaci (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|ExCawaci
|1
|Houses built with love (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|rusra02
|1
|Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Keiragambler
|1
|Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08)
|Aug '16
|Dhdjjssjjs
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC