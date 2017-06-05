Fiji Hibiscus spirit arrives
Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU TWO Vodafone Fiji Hibiscus Queen contestants are spearheading their advocacy work ahead of the festival in August by spreading their messages among their sponsors. The contestants - Miss Dove supported by Motibhai Group, Alisi Vucago, and Miss The Fiji Times, Charlene Lanyon - this week met with their sponsors and affiliated companies to spread awareness on their advocacy message.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
