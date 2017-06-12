Fiji FA helps refs

Fiji FA sent two referees home after they made inconsistent decisions when they officiated at the match between Dreketi and Nadi during the group matches last month at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori. The referee showed a red card to the Dreketi goalkeeper Waisake Ravuiwasa after consulting his assistant referee after Ravuiwasa made the attempt to collect the ball inside the penalty box but slipped in the process.

