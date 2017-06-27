Fiji does not need Bushmaster: Kepa

Update: 12:57PM FIJI is not a combat zone and there is no need for a Bushmaster in our midst. That is the view of Opposition Leader Ro Teimumu Kepa as she opposed the display of Bushmasters by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces on the streets of Suva on Infantry Day last Friday.

