Fiji defeat Scotland in Suva
Scotland's mission to finish their summer tour unbeaten failed as they lost 27-22 to Fiji in Suva. The Scots won the try count by three to two but their discipline was poor and they were ripped apart by the brilliant handling of Leone Nakarawa and five penalties from fly-half Ben Volavola.
