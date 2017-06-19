Fiji committed to ECE
Update: 12:36PM FIJI'S commitment to early childhood education is evident in the increase in salaries and grants for teachers. Deputy permanent secretary for Education Timoci Bure made the comments as he opened the first ever Sub-regional Workshop on ECE and Education Teacher Development in Pacific Small Island Developing States in Nadi this morning.
