Fiji claim great victory over Italy

Fiji flyhalf Ben Volavola slotted a last-gasp drop goal to snatch a 22-19 win over Italy in Suva on Saturday. Although Fiji led 19-9 early in the second half after an intercept try to Vereniki Goneva, the hosts provided Italy with an opening when No 8 Nemani Nagusa was yellow carded for an illegal tackle Soon after, Italian flank Maxime Mbanda scored from a rolling maul to reduce the deficit to 19-16, while flyhalf Tom Allan then seemed to have sealed a draw when he slotted a 77th-minute penalty.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RuggaWorld.