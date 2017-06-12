Fiji-born actor blazes a trail

Fiji-born actor blazes a trail

AFTER successfully touring her stage play Under the Mango Tree in Canada and the United States for more than eight years, Fiji-born stage actress Veenesh Dubois feels it is time to give back to her country of birth. For those who do not know her, Veenesh is a playwright and actress who has acted in many stage plays in theatres around Canada and the US.

Chicago, IL

