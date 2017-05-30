Fiji Airways: San Francisco flights a...

Fiji Airways: San Francisco flights all year

Update: 3:08PM SAN Francisco Fijians and those who travel to the United States of America through the Californian city can now fly Fiji Airways there all year round. The national airline made the announcement this past hour that it had restarted its direct San Francisco-Nadi flights and extended the service from its previously seasonal service.

