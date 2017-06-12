FEO teams to be deployed to business houses
Update: 5:43PM WITH the Nationwide Voter Registration Drive entering its final 10 days, the Fijian Elections Office wants to ensure that voters who haven't been able to access services during working hours are not left out. The FEO will now be sending Voter Registration teams to business houses with a large number of staff in all major urban locations.
