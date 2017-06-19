Father, daughter stage live Fiji concert
Update: 3:36PM MEMBERS of the public living in Suva have something to look forward to next week when American musicians Rennie and Esther Kaufman's stage their live concert. The father and daughter are in the country through the invitation of the embassy of the United States of America's cultural department.
