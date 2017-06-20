Ema Tavola appointed Pacific Studies ...

Ema Tavola appointed Pacific Studies Artist in Residence

South Auckland artist Ema Tavola will be the University of Canterbury Macmillan Brown Centre for Pacific Studies Artist in Residence for 2017. Born in Suva, Fiji, Tavola has lived and worked within the creative sector in South Auckland since 2002.

Chicago, IL

