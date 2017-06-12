Elle Macpherson, Jeffrey Soffer split...

Elle Macpherson, Jeffrey Soffer split after four years of marriage

Macpherson, 53, and Soffer, a billionaire real estate developer, married in July 2013. The couple had gotten engaged in March 2013 after two years of dating.

Chicago, IL

