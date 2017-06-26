Duo to carry Fiji's hope

Duo to carry Fiji's hope

3 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

NADI'S Vienna Kumar Fong and Lautoka's Ruby Coffin carry Fiji's hopes in the Oceania Junior Tennis Championship in Lautoka. The duo participated in the South Pacific Open Junior Championship at the Regional Tennis Complex in Nadovu last week crashing out in the first round.

Chicago, IL

