Duo spread the message of love and joy through music
Esther and her father Rennie Kaufman, second row sitting third from right, pictured with students of Hilton Special School during their visit to the school in Suva on Friday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU STUDENTS and teachers of Hilton Special School were treated to a mini concert from American musicians, a father and daughter combination in Rennie and Esther Kaufman on Friday.
