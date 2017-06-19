Duo spread the message of love and jo...

Duo spread the message of love and joy through music

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Esther and her father Rennie Kaufman, second row sitting third from right, pictured with students of Hilton Special School during their visit to the school in Suva on Friday. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU STUDENTS and teachers of Hilton Special School were treated to a mini concert from American musicians, a father and daughter combination in Rennie and Esther Kaufman on Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Churches discuss cross dressing (Dec '16) Dec '16 skybobbie 6
News Dudley High School and the feisty Miss Dudley (Jan '07) Dec '16 Richard 55
News Fineasi Funaki (44) dies in Fiji (Nov '10) Dec '16 Lionel Funaki 94
News Back to Cawaci (Nov '16) Nov '16 ExCawaci 1
News Houses built with love (Nov '16) Nov '16 rusra02 1
News Single mum, vendor wins $30k lottery (Sep '16) Sep '16 Keiragambler 1
News Uncle held for 'rape' (Nov '08) Aug '16 Dhdjjssjjs 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,296 • Total comments across all topics: 282,003,413

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC