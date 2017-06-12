Drug accused claims assault

A COLOMBIAN national being retried for allegedly importing 20.5 kilograms of cocaine told the court yesterday that he was assaulted by some officers and was forced to speak in English. Aiden Alec Hurtado is being retried before Justice Thushara Rajasinghe at the High Court in Suva for the alleged offence.

