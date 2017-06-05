Domain streets upgraded
Update: 5:41PM WITH the completion of stabilisation works along the streets of Domain in Suva motorists can now travel comfortably with the improved road surface. The works was carried out by Fulton Hogan Hiways under a maintenance contract with the Fiji Roads Authority to improve road access across the Central, Eastern and Northern divisions.
