DIARY-Emerging Markets Economic Events to Sep 5

TUESDAY, JUNE 27 MANILA - Philippines' incoming central bank governor, Nestor Espenilla, speaks at a cybercrime forum - 0600 GMT. SYDNEY, Australia - Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams speaks on "The Global Growth Slump: Causes and Consequences" before the Economic Association of Australia Eminent Speaker Series 2017 - 0805 GMT.

