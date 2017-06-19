Death in Paradise

15 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

For most New Zealanders Fiji is a tropical paradise, but the recent deaths of four babies from a bacterial outbreak at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva show a side of Fiji that the average tourist doesn't see. In April, Sir Ray Avery, CEO of Medicine Mondiale visited Fiji to determine which hospitals were in most need of lifesaving Medicine Mondiale LifePod Infant Incubators.

