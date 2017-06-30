David Eggleton receives prestigious A...

David Eggleton receives prestigious Award

Accomplished poet, editor, art critic and journalist David Eggleton has been awarded the Fulbright-Creative New Zealand Pacific Writers' Residency. He will use the $30,000 award to complete a collection of poems exploring his Pasifika heritage.

Chicago, IL

