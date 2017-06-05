Dancers back from India

MASTI Arts and Dance Group invested more than $26,000 to send three Fijian dancers to Mumbai, India, for a three-month dance course earlier this year. The dancers have returned after spending three months at Terence Lewis Professional Training Institute, one of India's most renowned dance academy.

Chicago, IL

