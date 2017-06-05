Crushing begins in west mill
Fiji Sugar Corporation employees and guests witness the tipping of sugar cane from the first rail truck at the Lautoka sugar mill yesterday to mark the start of the crushing season in the west. Picture: BALJEET SINGH Fiji Sugar Corporation executives, mill workers and farmers convened at the mill yesterday to witness the tipping of the first rail truck to mark the start of crushing season in Lautoka.
