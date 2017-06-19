Court bails accused who allegedly bribed officers
A WOMAN who allegedly bribed two officers from the Labour Ministry during an inspection was released on a $10,000 bail by the Suva Magistrates Court last Friday. Anita Ranjini Mala, the proprietor of Celcius Fire Protection and Pest Control, was charged by the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption with two counts of bribery.
Read more at Fiji Times.
