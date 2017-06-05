Couple fights for daughter's health

Leukemia patient Merewalesi Lala with her parents - Emily and Isoa - at the WOWS Kids Fiji centre in Suva. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA BEING newlyweds and discovering that their daughter is living with leukemia was the hardest thing that couple Isoa and Emily Lala had to go through in March last year.

