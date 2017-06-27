Computer gifts for special school

20 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Steve Handy Jr, fourth from right, with students and staff of Nadi Special School during the hand over of computers yesterday. Picture: FELIX CHAUDHARY GIVING back to the country of his birth as the president of Rotary Club of Hilo, Hawaii, has been a life-changer for former Fiji resident Steve Handy Jr. Yesterday, the former St Thomas High School student and members of the Rotary Club of Hilo gave five brand new computers to the Nadi Special School during International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking celebrations at the school.

Chicago, IL

