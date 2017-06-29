Composer, performer, writer and music...

Composer, performer, writer and music mentor

THIS famous Fijian composer, performer, writer and mentor has written and composed about 400 songs, mostly in the iTaukei language but some in English. And most of the solo singers he mentored and taught and the singing groups he formed had also developed to become award winning stars known throughout the South Pacific.

Chicago, IL

